    Equifax security and information executives to retire

    • Equifax said Friday that two of its top executives would be retiring, effective immediately.
    • The company said it had replaced its chief information and security officers.
    • The moves come more than a week since the credit-reporting company disclosed a data breach potentially affecting 143 million people in the U.S.
    A logo sign outside of the headquarters of the consumer credit rating firm Equifax in Atlanta, Georgia.
    Equifax said Friday that its top information and security executives were retiring, effective immediately as the company reels from its disclosure last week that it suffered a massive data breach potentially affecting 143 million people in the U.S.

    Chief information officer David Webb will be replaced by Mark Rohrwasser, who has led Equifax International IT operations since joining the company in 2016.

    Chief security officer Susan Mauldin will be replaced by Russ Ayres, who will serve in the position in the interim. Before his appointment, Ayres served as Equifax's vice president of IT.

    The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the executive changes.

    Equifax announced last week it experienced a data breach that could potentially affect 143 million consumers in the U.S. The company said it first noticed suspicious traffic on July 29.

    "Equifax's internal investigation of this incident is still ongoing and the company continues to work closely with the FBI in its investigation," the company said in a press release announcing the personnel changes.

    Shares of Equifax have plummeted 35 percent since the disclosure of the breach, closing Friday at $92.98.

