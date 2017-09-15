Hotel group Hilton Worldwide is aiming to personalize its bedrooms for guests using digital technology, before they arrive for their stay.

In a similar way to people being able to remotely control the temperature of their homes using smart technology, Hilton Chief Marketing Officer Geraldine Calpin said that digitization of rooms will be the "next big thing" for the hospitality chain.

"If we know that you like your room at 70 degrees (via) your phone, we will set it for you before you get there. Equally, and very important, the entertainment system in our hotels, (we will be) personalizing that so that if you watch your preferred channels, CNBC (for example), those will be on your TV when you walk into the room," Calpin told CNBC's "Marketing Media Money" TV show.

"So that's what we believe is coming next, really personalizing it, making it simple, making it easier for our customers," she added.