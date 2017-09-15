Irma crushed our hopes for a good year after a decade of struggles, Florida citrus official says

Consumers can expect price increases for orange juice after Hurricane Irma battered through Florida's citrus industry.

"We've got an awful lot of citrus on the ground," said Shannon Shepp, executive director of Florida's Department of Citrus. "We've got trees out of the ground. Neither of those things are good signs for the Flordia citrus industry."

Florida, the world's second-largest orange juice producer, was already in a decade-long battle with "greening," a devastating citrus plant disease that blocks nutrition in trees and has no cure.

"This was supposed to be the year where we saw gains, rather than losses, for the first time in about a decade," Shepp said Friday in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Florida had been expected to produce more than half of the U.S. oranges and nearly half of the nation's grapefruit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecasts in July.