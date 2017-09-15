Why last season’s 8th best quarterback is the NFL’s highest-paid player

The Detroit Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a contract in August worth $27 million a year over the next five seasons. That makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

But it doesn't make him the best.

ESPN ranked him as the number eight quarterback in the league last year. He finished the season with a pass completion rate of 65.3 percent, 4,372 passing yards and 26 total touchdowns. To put that in perspective, Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons, 2016's overall No. 1, had a five percent higher completion rate. He also had almost 500 more yards and threw for a total of 38 touchdowns.

Consider another metric: a poll of NFL players recently voted Stafford as the 31st best player in the league across any position, not just quarterbacks.

So, if the 29-year-old is not the best, why is he getting paid the most?