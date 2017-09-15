How Oprah Winfrey, Venus Williams and other celebrities are addressing the pay gap

Despite earning more college and graduate degrees than their male counterparts, the Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) reports that women still earn 80 cents for every dollar earned by a man.

According to data from IWPR, if the same pace towards pay equality continues, women will continue to be outearned by men until 2059. For women of color, that pace is even slower: Hispanic women will have to wait until 2248 to reach pay equality and Black women until 2124.

Unequal pay has the greatest affect on women who earn the least. But celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Venus Williams and others in sports and entertainment are also taking a stand in the fight for equality, emphasizing that that gender discrimination persists across industries and socioeconomic tiers.