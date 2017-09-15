Credit or debit? The card you swipe at the register could make a big difference.

Here's why: Most credit cards offer $0 fraud liability, meaning you won't be out any money. Debit card users, on the other hand, may be liable for any lost money, depending on when the fraud was reported. In the worst case, consumers could be on the hook for the full amount of loss or theft, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

And that could be a problem for the younger generation: 69 percent of millennials believe that debit cards are as safe or safer than credit cards, according to a recent national survey of 1,000 adults conducted in August by Compare Cards/Lending Tree.