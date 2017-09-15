R.I.P. Cassini: A photographic tribute

On Friday NASA intentionally crashed its pioneering spacecraft Cassini into Saturn's atmosphere, bringing to a close a 20-year mission of exploration of this unique planet.

The Cassini-Huygens mission, launched on Oct. 15, 1997, was a joint endeavor of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency and was the first mission to orbit Saturn and explore its environs in detail.

As a result, the findings of the Cassini mission have revolutionized our understanding of Saturn, its complex rings, the amazing assortment of moons and the planet's dynamic magnetic environment.

The following is a photographic tribute of some of the most stunning images taken throughout Cassini's historic scientific mission.

— Images and captions courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute.