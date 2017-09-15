Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi to launch 12 zero-emission vehicles and a robo-taxi by 2022, chief says

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance plans to launch 12 new, zero-emission electric vehicles by 2022, the company's chief told CNBC in an exclusive interview.

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, on Friday announced Alliance 2022, the group's new six-year plan.

The Alliance also plans to introduce 40 vehicles with varying levels of autonomy. A robo-vehicle ride-hailing service is also in the works.

"This is going to develop mainly for commercial users," Ghosn said of the robo-vehicle. "There is a lot of demand for many companies like Uber or others. And we intend to compete, because in a certain way, we are able to have the technology allowing the car without the driver."