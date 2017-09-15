    ×

    Powerful Sen. Orrin Hatch wants to write a song about tax reform

    • A song about the "crazy" tax system "would have to be fairly humorous," Sen. Orrin Hatch says.
    • The 83-year-old Utah Republican is a record-selling songwriter.
    • One of his songs went platinum.
    As the Senate Finance Committee prepares to write a tax reform bill, its chairman, Orrin Hatch, is considering setting it all to music.

    In addition to his day job on Capitol Hill, the 83-year-old Utah Republican is a record-selling songwriter. In 2005, he co-wrote the single "Unbroken" for Christian artist Jaci Velasquez. It went platinum the next year. Gladys Knight has sung two pieces he wrote, and he even compiled a Christmas album.

    In an exclusive interview with CNBC, Hatch said he may train his lyrical stylings on tax reform next.

    "It would have to be fairly humorous, because it's a crazy system we have," he said. "Maybe I should get back to the music-writing phase and write one on tax reform."

    The senator played violin and some piano as a child. Though he grew up poor, he says his parents scraped together $18.75 for season passes to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra so that he could attend the concerts.

    "I would catch a street car. … I'd get home real late," he said. "But I went to almost every concert for all those years between 7th and 12th grade."

    But don't expect Hatch to get behind the microphone and croon about tax reform himself.

    "Oh, you wouldn't want to hear me sing," he said.

