Barclays CEO, under a regulatory investigation, wins praise from the bank's chairman

Barclays' chief executive, under investigation for a 2016 incident, has done "a fantastic job" in restructuring the bank amid challenges such as Brexit, according to the British bank's chairman.
The bank's CEO, Jes Staley, is being investigated by regulators regarding his individual conduct after he attempted to identify a whistle blower. Staley admitted to making a mistake but was still re-appointed to head Barclays.
He oversaw a large part of the bank's restructuring process, including selling non-core divisions such as its African business while focusing on retail banking in its home country and corporate and investment units overseas.
"The restructuring of Barclays is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. Remember, with RBS in 2007 and 2008, Barclays was the largest bank in the world by assets and of course that was way overdone. We ballooned the balance sheet and we have to restructure that," Barclays Chairman John McFarlane told CNBC at the sidelines of the Singapore Summit.