Why this CEO trains his employees to quit 2 Hours Ago | 01:56

When Craig Handley hires new employees, he hopes that they will leave.

He runs ListenTrust, a call center based in Hermosillo, Mexico, and staffs a team of about 1,000.

"The first day they come into work with us, we tell them that were hiring them and training them to quit," he said.

"None of my employees ever woke up at 10 years old and put on a headset and sat down and pretended they were answering customer service or sales calls," he said. "That wasn't anybody's dream."

"My dreams is to build a world-class call center, it's not theirs."

Handley, 46, started ListenTrust about 12 years ago "in my mother-in-law's basement," he said. "I was poorer than most of these people," he said, but "I built a vision of what I wanted."