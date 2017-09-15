Stocks hit record highs after tech rises, set for strong weekly gains

U.S. stocks rose to record levels on Friday, led by tech, and were set to post strong weekly gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high shortly after the open. The 30-stock index rose about 50 points, with Boeing and Apple contributing the most to the gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent to a record, with information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, trading 0.4 percent higher and also managed an intraday record.

Tech stocks kicked off the session among the worst performers before turning around in late-morning trading.