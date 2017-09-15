    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks hit record highs after tech rises, set for strong weekly gains

    • The three major indexes entered Friday having gained at least 1 percent.
    • The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq have all set record highs since Monday.
    Dow hits record high on quadruple witching day
    Dow hits record high on quadruple witching day   

    U.S. stocks rose to record levels on Friday, led by tech, and were set to post strong weekly gains.

    The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high shortly after the open. The 30-stock index rose about 50 points, with Boeing and Apple contributing the most to the gains.

    The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent to a record, with information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, trading 0.4 percent higher and also managed an intraday record.

    Tech stocks kicked off the session among the worst performers before turning around in late-morning trading.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    The three major indexes entered Friday having gained at least 1 percent. The Dow was also on pace for its biggest weekly gain since the week of Dec. 9.

    "The market has been digesting its gains in a consolidation phase following Monday's gap up in the SPX," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note. "The breakouts that have developed suggest overbought conditions will be absorbed without a significant pullback."

    The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE) has gained 3.8 percent for the week, on pace for its best weekly gain since December. The jump comes on the back of stronger-than-expected inflation numbers which increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

    The Labor Department said Thursday the Consumer Price Index rose 1.9 percent last month on a year-over-year basis. Market expectations for a December Fed rate hike are now at 52.9 percent, according to the CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

    Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
    Drew Angerer | Getty Images
    Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

    "Although CPI remains below the FOMC's 2% target the move back higher should be enough to convince most observers that the Q2 weakening was a temporary phenomenon and that this version of inflation should be able to move back above 2.0% during the 4th quarter," said Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management.

    "Our own view is that current consensus underplays the degree to which CPI has been held back by the long commodity bear market that extended well beyond energy prices," Shaoul said.

    The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest decision on monetary policy next week. Most market participants do not expect a rate hike. However, the central bank is expected to announce the unwinding of its massive $4.5 trillion portfolio. The Fed accrued most of its holdings during the Financial Crisis.

    U.S. Treasury yields have also surged this week. The benchmark 10-year yield started the week near 2.09 percent; it traded around 2.19 percent Friday.

    Wall Street digested two key data sets Friday ahead of the Fed's meeting. Retail sales for August fell 0.2 percent. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.1 percent gain. Meanwhile, industrial production fell nearly 1 percent last month.

    Investors also looked to Asia after North Korea launched a missile that flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean. Still, world markets had a mixed reaction to the event. The European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.4 percent while the Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 0.52 percent.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...