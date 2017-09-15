Why California is investing over $200 million in vocational education

More Americans are going to college than ever before. The most recent census found that 33.4 percent of adults over the age of 24 have earned a bachelor's degree or more. Kurt Bauman, Chief of the Education and Social Stratification Branch for the U.S. Census describes this as, "a significant milestone" for the country.
For many, however, higher education remains a privilege that is financially inaccessible. One way students can invest in their futures without investing in a bachelor's degree is through vocational education. By enrolling in vocational education programs, students can earn degrees in high-demand fields like nursing, business and engineering which can lead to high-paying jobs. Still, many students believe that a bachelor's degree is the only path to success.
In order to change this, the state of California is spending $200 million to encourage more students to earn a vocational certificate instead of a bachelor's degree.