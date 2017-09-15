How a YouTube star gained 5.4 million followers by mimicking the Stone Age

Ever wonder what it would be like to go back to the basics? A YouTube channel called Primitive Technology shows one man's journey into the Stone Age as he makes weapons, clothing, shelter and other items — without ever uttering a word.
John Plant, an Australian in his mid-30s, started Primitive Channel in May 2015. With 5.4 million subscribers and more than 359 million views, the project generates enough in ad revenue to fund Plant's frugal existence in far north Queensland. He also has a blog to further explain his work.