The White House immediately disavowed on Saturday a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the Trump administration is reversing its stated intention of abandoning the Paris climate accord.

According to the publication, the European Union's Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete said that President Donald Trump would abide by the landmark agreement, which was struck in 2016. If true, it would represent a sharp reversal from one of Trump's signature policy pledges. In June, Trump vowed to renegotiate the deal or strike a new one.

"The U.S. has stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris accord, but they will trey to review the tems on which they could be engaged under this agreement," The Journal reported Canete as saying.

However, the White House issued a statement saying there had been "no change" to Trump's stance. "As the president has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country," said Lindsey Walter, a deputy White House secretary.

Trump is considered a climate change skeptic, and has sharply questioned the impact of environmental policy on American business.