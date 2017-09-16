Meet the Twitter mafia in health and fitness-tech

Twitter alums are taking over the health-technology sector.
A LinkedIn search revealed that more than 20 former Twitter employees are now at health, fitness and bio-tech start-ups. The vast majority of them joined or founded these companies in the past two years, in the midst of Twitter's well-documented executive shakeup.
This list includes but is not limited to:
- Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, who's now running a fitness app called Chorus
- Former Twitter industry manager Julie Martin, who's now working with Costolo as head of partnerships at Chorus Fitness; and ex-Twitter senior product manager Erin Moore, now head of product at Chorus Fitness
- Former Twitter data science leader Jesse Bridgewater, who's now running the data science team at Livongo Health
- Former Twitter media heads Katie Jacobs Stanton, who now runs marketing at a personal genetics company Color, and Ross Hoffman, now Headspace's chief business officer
- Former Twitter vice president of sales finance Jeff Dejelo, now running finance at Color
- Former Twitter strategy and operations manager Linda Jiang, now consumer marketing at Color
- Former Twitter vice presidents Elad Gil and Uthman Laraki, who co-founded Color Genomics
- Former Twitter's senior product director Baljeet Singh who's now at chronic disease management start-up Livongo Health
- Former Twitter vice president of engineering Nandini Ramani, now chief engineer at Outcome Health
- Former Twitter mobile market manager Charles Wu, now director of product at Catalia Health
- Former Twitter director of global operations Rita Garg, who left the company for a senior business development role at Zenefits
- Former Twitter intern Ray Bradford, now is now the CEO of Spruce Health
- Former Twitter account executive Rick Cerf, now a product manager at Grand Rounds Health
- Former Twitter recruitment manager Mel Heydari, now director of talent at Proteus Health
What's attracting all these Twitter alumni? Healthcare might be the fifth-largest industry in the U.S., but it's highly-regulated, notoriously complex and the sales cycles are far slower than in other sectors.
In other words, there are far easier ways to make a buck.