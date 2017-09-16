Spending time at a museum, garden, or a special cultural attraction is a great way to learn about a new subject or a city you're visiting. With some admission prices tipping the scales at $20, the costs of being curious can add up — especially if you've got a family in tow.

That's why the always-free-entry policy at Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C. is such a great draw. Once a year, Smithsonian Magazine hosts "Museum Day Live!," an event in which more than 1000 museums across the country waive admission for anyone who downloads a free ticket. In the process, visitors can save themselves anywhere between $10 and 25 per person, depending on the location.

This year's event takes place on Saturday, September 23, and includes large and small museums in all 50 states. Visitors are permitted to download one ticket, which grants access to the ticketholder and a guest. A full list of participating venues, including many with special events planned for the day, can be found on the Smithsonian's website.

CNBC took a look at some of the more than 1,300 participating museums.