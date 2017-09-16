    ×

    'Significant arrest' made in connection with terror attack on London Underground

    • UK police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the bombing of the London Tube on Friday
    • At least 29 people were injured in the blast, which did not cause any fatalities
    • Videos and images have poured in through a police website, and police have spoken to 45 witnesses as part of their investigation
    Police officers and sniffer dogs walk near Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017.
    Police officers and sniffer dogs walk near Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017.

    Detectives investigating Friday's bombing of a train in the London Underground System have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the investigation, London's Metropolitan Police announced Saturday.

    The man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover and remains in custody. Authorities are treating the bombing as a terrorist attack.

    "We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing. "Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical."

    Police did not identify the man.

    "This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers. For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage," Basu said.

    UK terror alert level remains severe
    At least 29 people were injured in Friday's attack, which was carried out with an improvised explosive device that exploded on a crowded commuter train at London's Parsons Green Underground Station. No one was killed in the incident.

    Detectives have spoken to 45 witnesses as part of their investigation and continue to take information via a confidential anti-terrorist hotline, police said. They have also collected images and videos through a website, the UK Police Image Appeal.

    Police asked that anyone with information on the attack call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline at 0800 789 321.

