The top 10 highest-paying jobs in the US right now

Company-review and career-recruiting website Glassdoor recently released its Local Pay Reports, which outline trends, nationally and in metro areas, for full-time U.S. workers.

The Pay Reports estimate pay by job title, industry and employer size.

In its latest report, Glassdoor found that the U.S. annual median base pay reached $51,556 in August due to 2 percent wage growth. In some big cities, especially, wages grew faster: "The fastest average pay growth was in Boston in August, where median base pay for full-time workers rose by 2.4 percent from a year ago to $58,731 per year," the site reports. "They were followed by the San Francisco metro area where average pay rose by 2.4 percent to $68,164 per year, and by Washington, D.C., where salaries rose 2.3 percent to $59,141 per year."

Overall, these 10 jobs have the highest U.S. median base pay right now: