3 TED Talks you should listen to if you want to be successful

Every day it seems like there's a new startup vying for our attention. But what sets apart those that flourish and those that flop?

In his 2015 TED Talk "The Single Biggest Reason Startups Succeed," startup founder Bill Gross looked at data from a multitude of organization and ranked each company based on five factors. In his analysis, he found that one factor stood out the most in determining the success of a startup: timing.

"Timing accounted for 42 percent of the difference between success and failure," Gross says in his speech, which has gained almost four million views. "Team and execution came in second, and the idea, the differentiability of the idea, the uniqueness of the idea, that actually came in third."

Airbnb, which is now worth approximately $31 billion, was passed on by many investors in its early stages.

"People thought, 'No one's going to rent out a space in their home to a stranger,'" says Gross.

The company came out during the height of the recession when people needed money, says Gross. This likely made people overcome their squeamishness about renting their home to a stranger.

"The best way to really assess timing is to really look at whether consumers are really ready for what you have to offer them," says Gross. " If you have something you love, you want to push it forward, but you have to be very, very honest about that factor on timing."

