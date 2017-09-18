3 TED Talks you should listen to if you want to be successful

Hard work, long nights, increased productivity — these are all phrases that many associate with success. Sleep? Not so much.
But media mogul Arianna Huffington says in her 2012 TED Talk "How to Succeed? Get More Sleep" that if you want to enhance your productivity, happiness and decision-making, then you'd better get a full night's rest. Her speech has over four million views.
"I'm here to tell you that the way to a more productive, more inspired, more joyful life is getting enough sleep," says Huffington. And the businesswoman speaks from experience.
Years ago, she says, she fainted from exhaustion while sitting at her desk, which cracked her cheekbone and forced her to get five stitches in her eye. Thus began a journey of "rediscovering the power of sleep."
Currently, sleep deprivation is seen as a bragging right. People boast about how much work we've done and how little sleep we've had, says Huffington. This unhealthy obsession with being overworked must stop, she says, and women must lead that movement.
"We women are going to lead the way in this new revolution, this new feminist issue. We are literally going to sleep our way to the top," says Huffington. "So I urge you to shut your eyes, and discover the great ideas that lie inside us; to shut your engines and discover the power of sleep."
