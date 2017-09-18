7 ways to get rich without leaving the couch

Ditch your daily latte. Choose a home-brewed cup of joe from the couch and put the money you saved to work instead.

Bach also coined the term "The Latte Factor," which basically says that if you eliminate your $5 daily latte (or muffin, smoothie or any other unnecessary daily expense), you could save quite a bit of money over time, especially if you put that money to work instead.

It worked for for self-made millionaire Chris Reining, who crossed the $1 million threshold at age 35 and retired at 37. Reining says that forgoing his daily coffee helped him save over half of his income.

"I know there are some people out there that say you shouldn't worry about the $5 latte, but the more I think about it, cutting out the $5 latte was a good place to start. Because if you try to downsize your house, get rid of all yours cars and make all of these drastic changes, it's so overwhelming and you're not going to do any of it," he tells CNBC Make It.