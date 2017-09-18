Gore says US will meet Paris goals, even without Trump

UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. will still meet environmental goals from the Paris climate agreement with or without the help of the Trump administration, former Vice President Al Gore said Monday.

President Donald Trump earlier had indicated the U.S. would pull out of the accord, which seeks global cooperation on reducing limits in an effort to battle climate change.

However, administration officials in recent days have indicated that the White House instead will seek a deal with less stringent requirements but remain within the pact.

Either way, Gore said the global effort is on the right track. Gore spoke at the United Nations Private Sector Forum, a gathering of global business and government leaders aimed at discussing sustainable growth and investment.

The former vice president, whose recent movie, "An Inconvenient Sequel," follows the initial "An Inconvenient Truth," said he's hoping the administration "will lower its ambitions stated in Paris but remain in the Paris agreement."

"But whether that happens or not, U.S. states and cities and businesses and industries are moving forward," Gore said. "The projections now indicate that the United States will meet the commitments made at Paris whether it is affirmed by the federal government or not."

Gore made mention of U.S. dignitaries in attendance, including several administration officials.

He pointed out the ferocity of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, noting the rarity of storms with such intensity.

Still, Gore said he's optimistic about the progress being made on climate change action.

"We are seeing tremendous progress," he said.