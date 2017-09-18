VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here’s how much you’ll have to save each week starting now to go to the Super Bowl

Here’s how much you need to save now in order to buy a Super Bowl 52 ticket
Here’s how much money it'll cost to buy a Super Bowl 52 ticket   

With week two of the NFL season almost over, it's time to start thinking about the Super Bowl.

There are 16 weeks of regular season football and three weeks of playoffs before the Super Bowl contenders are decided. And if you want to be there for the big game, here's how much money you'll need to save each of those weeks in order to buy a ticket. All data is as of September 18.

NFL season ticket holders are entered into a lottery for a chance to buy tickets at face value, TickPick says. Those prices range from $800 to $2,750. To afford one of those, you'd need to put away $42 to $145 a week.

Caveats: Third-party vendors mostly offer zone seating, which means if you buy a ticket, you will be assigned a seating section but not an exact seat until a week before the game.

Also, prices tend to fluctuate. Tickets typically cost the most after the conference championship games, according to TickPick, and will become cheaper as the Super Bowl nears.

If you're willing to pay more for less uncertainty, you can purchase tickets through On Location Experiences, the NFL's official ticket partner. Those ticket prices are static and come with verified seating locations, Don Renzulli, ‎executive vice president of events at On Location, tells CNBC Make It.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

They also come with a "full experience," including hotel-booking assistance and pre-, in- and post-game "hospitality," Renzulli says, which includes access to exclusive parties, concerts and events with NFL Alumni and celebrities.

The lowest available deal is the Bronze package at $6,299, which offers upper-bowl seats, a pre-game experience at the Vikings' Amory venue and all-inclusive pre-game hospitality. You'd have to save about $332 each week for that package.

Next is the Silver Package at $6,759, which offers the same amenities, but with lower-bowl seating. That's $356 each week.

The $10,499 Gold package would cost you about $553 per week, and come with club-level seats, pre-game at the Amory, in-game Buffalo Wild Wings Club access and all-inclusive pre-game hospitality.

Here's why Bill Belichick re-watches his Super Bowl victory
Here's why Bill Belichick re-watches his Super Bowl victory   

The Gold Plus package is $12,499, or $658 per week. It comes with club-level seats, in-game access to the Buffalo Wild Wings Club and all-inclusive pre-game hospitality.

For $13,499, the Platinum package includes field-level club seats, pre-game at the Amory, access to the Delta Sky 360 Club and a post-game on-field experience. That's $710 per week.

The most expensive offer, the Platinum Plus package, comes with field-level club seats, in-stadium access to the Delta Sky 360 Club and post-game field access. That's $14,499, or $763 each week.

Third-party ticket sales are up and running, and On Location sales began in May. With sales "well beyond where we were at this point last year," Renzulli says, it may be wise to buy your tickets sooner rather than later.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: Here's how much money it costs to buy a Super Bowl ticket

Warren Buffett is not your average sports fan. He could buy every team in the NFL
Warren Buffett is not your average sports fan. He could buy every team in the NFL   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...