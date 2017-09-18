Here’s how much you’ll have to save each week starting now to go to the Super Bowl

With week two of the NFL season almost over, it's time to start thinking about the Super Bowl.

There are 16 weeks of regular season football and three weeks of playoffs before the Super Bowl contenders are decided. And if you want to be there for the big game, here's how much money you'll need to save each of those weeks in order to buy a ticket. All data is as of September 18.

NFL season ticket holders are entered into a lottery for a chance to buy tickets at face value, TickPick says. Those prices range from $800 to $2,750. To afford one of those, you'd need to put away $42 to $145 a week.

Caveats: Third-party vendors mostly offer zone seating, which means if you buy a ticket, you will be assigned a seating section but not an exact seat until a week before the game.

Also, prices tend to fluctuate. Tickets typically cost the most after the conference championship games, according to TickPick, and will become cheaper as the Super Bowl nears.

If you're willing to pay more for less uncertainty, you can purchase tickets through On Location Experiences, the NFL's official ticket partner. Those ticket prices are static and come with verified seating locations, Don Renzulli, ‎executive vice president of events at On Location, tells CNBC Make It.