IBM far outranks Microsoft as blockchain industry leader, research says

Blockchain technology is on the radar of a number of tech corporations – and IBM is leading the way, according to a study.

Big Blue has been making considerable steps forward with research and development projects aimed at broadening the scope of distributed ledger technology to include industries other than the financial services.

Last month it announced a partnership with Nestle, Unilever, Wal-Mart and other food giants to trace the movements of food and tackle contamination faster by using the technology.

According to research firm Juniper Research, the corporation is better positioned than competitor Microsoft as far as its blockchain credentials are concerned.

More than 40 percent of tech executives and leaders in the blockchain sector ranked IBM as top, with only 20 percent saying the same of Microsoft.