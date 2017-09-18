Maria Sharapova credits her success to an academic exercise her mom made her do as a kid

Maria Sharapova clinched her first Grand Slam championship at age 17. Since, she's collected four more Grand Slams, been ranked the No. 1 player in the world and banked nearly $300 million in prize money and endorsements.

Much of the tennis star's success comes from an exercise her mom made her do as a kid: Memorizing passages and poems by Russian poet and novelist Alexandr Pushkin.

"My mother was very much into education. She didn't want anything to do with tennis," the Russian-born athlete tells Tim Ferriss on an episode of his podcast.

"She would read passages and novels that I was way too young to understand. She made me memorize a lot of those passages and something about that repetitiveness — I never liked to do it, but it was a sense of discipline that she taught me."