Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.
STOCKS/ECONOMY
-Stock futures are higher after record high closes for all three major indices Friday. The September Fed meeting begins Tuesday.
-Three quarters of the respondents in the CNBC global CFO survey say President Trump deserves at least some of the credit for the stock market rally.
STORM WATCH
-Hurricane Maria is barreling toward the already storm-battered Caribbean islands. And Jose is set to lash the mid-Atlanticand could hit as far north as the eastern end of Long Island.