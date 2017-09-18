Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after record high closes for all three major indices Friday. The September Fed meeting begins Tuesday.

-Three quarters of the respondents in the CNBC global CFO survey say President Trump deserves at least some of the credit for the stock market rally.

STORM WATCH

-Hurricane Maria is barreling toward the already storm-battered Caribbean islands. And Jose is set to lash the mid-Atlanticand could hit as far north as the eastern end of Long Island.



