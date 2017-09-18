    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    The United Nations headquarters in New York.
    The United Nations headquarters in New York.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after record high closes for all three major indices Friday. The September Fed meeting begins Tuesday.

    -Three quarters of the respondents in the CNBC global CFO survey say President Trump deserves at least some of the credit for the stock market rally.

    STORM WATCH

    -Hurricane Maria is barreling toward the already storm-battered Caribbean islands. And Jose is set to lash the mid-Atlanticand could hit as far north as the eastern end of Long Island.


