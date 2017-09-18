One of Asia's largest asset managers: 'Find fast lanes in slow moving traffic'

One of Asia's largest asset managers recommends a high-growth approach to stock-picking.
"We are now recommending that you try to find fast lanes within the slow-moving traffic," Takumi Shibata, president and CEO of Tokyo-headquartered Nikko Asset Management, said on the sidelines of the Singapore Summit, an annual gathering of Asian business leaders.
"So for instance, we've raised about $6 billion in global robotics, with the idea being that what you see in global robotics now could be interpreted as an industrial portfolio 10 years later."