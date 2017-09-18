One of Asia's largest asset managers: 'Find fast lanes in slow moving traffic'

Nikko is the creator of the Global Robotics Equity Fund, the first of its kind in Japan to focus on cross-sectoral robotics firms. The fund attracted over 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in inflows within three months of its August 2015 launch amid strong domestic demand, according to the company.

As asset managers, "we need to think of the different types of institutions and investors, such as pension funds or individuals on the street," Shibata said.

For fixed income, mortgage securities in Australia and New Zealand posed good opportunities as diversifiers, he added.

As of June 30, Nikko Asset Management has $184.1 billion total assets under management, according to the firm.