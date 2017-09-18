Slack is now worth over $5 billion after $250 million cash injection led by Japan’s SoftBank

Workplace messaging app Slack has raised $250 million in a funding round led by the Japanese tech giant SoftBank, putting its overall valuation at $5.1 billion.

SoftBank said Monday that its Vision Fund led a Series G funding round alongside Accel and other investors, topping up its existing $540 million in funding to $790 million.

"Slack is the operating system for today's fast moving businesses, enabling teams to work together effectively at a time when businesses need to be responsive to rapid change and disruption," Deep Nishar, senior managing partner at the SoftBank Vision Fund, said in a statement Monday.

"The Vision Fund is excited to invest in Slack and support its mission to help millions of people, teams and companies collaborate and communicate."

Capital raised by the investment will serve as an effective "war chest" of funds, SoftBank Vision Fund said in an emailed statement, enabling Slack to look to expanding further internationally.