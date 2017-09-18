Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference Gathers Innovative Thinkers and Leading Investors from Wall Street to Silicon Valley

The 8th Annual Event Raises Money for Underserved Youth and Pediatric Cancer Research and Treatment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (PRWEB) SEPTEMBER 14, 2017 - The Sohn Conference Foundation is proud to announce the speaker lineup for the 8th Annual Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference, in partnership with CNBC and presented by Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation, to be held on October 4th at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. At the Conference, Speakers will reveal their best investment ideas in an effort to raise money for Sohn Conference Foundation as well as Bay Area organizations that provide educational opportunities for underserved youth.

"Sohn San Francisco offers a unique perspective on high-tech innovation for leading investors in the hedge fund industry," said Douglas Hirsch, Co-Chair of the Sohn Conference Foundation. "The growing success of the Conference has enabled the Foundation to benefit children's causes and scientific research all around the world."

"We are extremely proud to welcome the best and brightest investors to the Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference," said Patrick Wolff, Principal and Co-Founder of the Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation. "Since inception, the Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation has raised more than $1.2 million dollars to support education and pediatric cancer care. Last year alone, we raised $300,000 to benefit Alive & Free, First Place for Youth, Meritus and SEO Scholars and the Sohn Conference Investment Foundation. We are also grateful to all of our supporters this year, especially our lead sponsors Highland Capital Management, L.P. and Marcato Capital Management. We are deeply thankful for their contributions and participation this year."

Current speakers include:

David Crane, President, Govern for California

Nancy Davis, Managing Partner & CIO, Quadratic Capital Management LLC

Glen Kacher, President & Portfolio Manager, Light Street Capital

Carl Kawaja, Equity Portfolio Manager, Capital Group

Christopher Lord, Co-Founder & Portfolio Manager, Criterion Capital Management

Mick McGuire, Founder & Managing Partner, Marcato Capital Management

Dan Morehead, Chief Executive Officer, Pantera Capital

Oleg Nodelman, Founder & Managing Director, EcoR1 Capital Fund

Jeff Shen, Managing Director, Co-CIO of Active Equity & Co-Head of Scientific Active Equity, BlackRock

Mark Okada, Co-Founder & Co-CIO, Highland Capital Management, L.P.

In addition to the main conference program, Next Wave Sohn San Francisco features the most promising emerging leaders in the global financial industry, who present their best investment ideas in the distinguished format of the Sohn Investment Conference.

Next Wave speakers include:

Vineer Bhansali, Ph.D., Founder & CIO, LongTail Alpha, LLC

Marcelo Desio, Founder, Lucha Capital Management L.P.

Gil Simon, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Partner, SoMa Equity Partners

Seth Wunder, Founder & Portfolio Manager, black-And-white Capital LP

CNBC's Leslie Picker will be onsite conducting live interviews and providing exclusive television coverage for CNBC's Business Day programming.

For more information on Sohn– including the current agenda and confirmed speaker faculty to date – please visit http://www.sohnsf.org. Also, follow Sohn Twitter at @SohnConf– hashtag #SohnSF2017 – for meeting updates, news and highlights.

###



ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION

The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences and special events, including the renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.

Founded in 1995, the Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street Professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. The Foundation has expanded its reach to include the Sohn Canada Conference, Sohn Hong Kong Conference, Sohn India Conference, Sohn London Conference, Sohn Monaco Conference, Sohn San Francisco Conference, Sohn Tel Aviv Conference, and Sohn Zurich Conference. To date, the Foundation has raised $80 million. More information on the Sohn Investment Conference is available at http://www.sohnconference.org

About Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation

The 8th annual Sohn San Francisco is presented by the Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation. The conference is the premiere Bay Area investor even bringing together portfolio managers, private investors and asset allocators of all levels to learn from the insights and expertise of highly successful investors.

Conference proceeds support Bay Area organizations focused on improving educational opportunities and life outcomes for underserved youth. A portion of the proceeds also benefit our partner, the Sohn Conference Foundation in their dedicated efforts towards the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and related childhood diseases.

For more details and conference updates, please visit Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes https://excellencesf.org.

ABOUT CNBC

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.