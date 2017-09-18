In 1944, the G.I. Bill was signed into law by President Roosevelt, providing those who had served in WWII with an array of benefits, including tuition payments. Since then, the bill has helped millions of veterans afford to college — but many still struggle to transition to civilian life.

Fortunately, some of the best schools in the country have made a commitment to supporting veterans. U.S. News and World Report found that these highly ranked schools were all certified by the G.I. Bill, participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program (which provides additional funds for education beyond the G.I. Bill benefit) or charge in-state tuition to out-of-state veterans. Each enrolls at least 20 veterans and active service members. U.S. News then ranked these universities based on their 2018 best university rankings.

Read on to see the 10 best universities for veterans: