US shale oil growth to slow in October as Harvey takes a toll, Department of Energy reports

Surging production from U.S. shale fields is set to moderate next month, the Department of Energy's information arm forecast on Monday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected crude oil output from several shale oil and gas producing regions will grow by 79,000 barrels a day in October. That marked the first time in seven months EIA's growth forecast came in below 100,000 barrels a day.

Production from the Eagle Ford, a prolific oil-producing region located in Texas, was revised down due in part to impacts from Hurricane Harvey. The storm forced some drillers to idle oil rigs last month as the devastating storm approached southeastern Texas.

U.S. shale producers use advanced drilling methods like hydraulic fracturing to free oil and gas from rock formations. The so-called frackers have driven a drilling recovery in the United States this year.