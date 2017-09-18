US Treasurys slip as markets await Fed meeting

Yields have risen ahead of the Fed's meeting which starts on Tuesday. An announcement of its latest decision on monetary policy is due on Wednesday although most market participants do not expect a rate hike this month although the central bank is projected to announce the unwinding of its massive $4.5 trillion portfolio. Market expectations for a December Fed rate hike are now at 52.9 percent, however, according to the CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

On the data front, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is due to release Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for July 2017 and the NAHB releases its September survey of confidence among American home builders.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up by around 0.49 percent during early morning deals, with almost all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. In particular, Portugal's stocks outperformed after credit agency Standard & Poor's gave the euro zone country an investment grade rating after more than five years.