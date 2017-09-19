VISIT CNBC.COM

15 great companies for parents

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan. The Facebook founder plans to take two months' paternal leave when their baby is born.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Many new parents find the experience of welcoming a child complicated by the uncertainty surrounding parental leave, and whether they'll have to opportunity — or be able to afford — to take the time to adjust and recover.

Job search platform Glassdoor has compiled a list of employers who have implemented their own paid parental leave programs and are offering generous benefits for new moms and dads.

If you're looking to start a family, expand your family or simply want to work for a company that values parenthood, consider applying to one of the 15 companies below:

1. Change.org

Paid family leave offered: Change.org offers 18 weeks of fully paid parental leave to employees who become new parents by biological birth or adoption.

2. Spotify

Paid family leave offered: New mothers and fathers are offered six months of paid parental leave, which can be taken over a three-year period.

3. Microsoft

Paid family leave offered: Birth mothers are offered 20 weeks of paid time off, while fathers, adopted parents, and foster parents are offered 12 weeks of paid time off. Microsoft has also implemented a policy where anyone with a sick family member can take four weeks of paid time off to care for a loved one.

4. Etsy

Paid family leave offered: Biological, adoptive and surrogate parents are offered 26 weeks of paid parental leave. The first eight weeks of leave must be taken consecutively right after the birth or adoption of a child, but the remainder of the leave can be taken over a two-year time period.

5. Twitter

Paid family leave offered: Twitter offers all new parents 20 weeks fully paid time off regardless of whether they are biological, adoptive or surrogate.

6. Facebook

Paid family leave offered: Earlier this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked to students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University about how fatherhood changed the way he runs his company. He told the students, "Having kids does change how you think of the world in a pretty dramatic way."

With this in mind, the social media site offers four months of paid parental leave to all new parents, regardless of gender. This year, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also announced that 20 days of paid family leave will be offered to employees grieving the loss of an immediate family member, up to 10 days paid leave for the loss of an extended family member, and up to six weeks of paid leave to care for an ill relative.

7. EY

Paid family leave offered: New parents in the U.S., whether via birth, adoption, surrogacy, foster care or legal guardianship, are offered up to 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave.

8. Dell

Paid family leave offered: New moms are offered 26 weeks paid consecutive leave, as well as 16 weeks of additional unpaid maternity leave. The company also offers new parents 24/7 access to a trained labor and delivery nurse hotline, on-site lactation rooms, childcare resources and more.

9. Adobe

Paid family leave offered: Birth mothers who are the primary caregivers are offered up to 26 weeks of paid parental leave, while other parents are offered 16 weeks of paid leave.

10. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Paid family leave offered: Employees are able to take up to one year of paid time off after the birth or adoption of a child. Additionally, employees are offered up to 13 weeks of paid time off to care for their own health or a sick family member.

11. Reddit

Paid family leave offered: New parents are offered four months of paid parental leave with a flexible schedule for returning to work. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is currently taking advantage of the company's policy, after the recent birth of his child with tennis superstar Serena Williams. Earlier this year, Ohanian announced that he will be taking six weeks of paid time off.

12. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Paid family leave offered: Primary caregivers are offered 22 weeks of paid parental leave, as well as nine additional months of unpaid leave. For the first month after a new parent returns to work, they can take half of their normal workload and still receive full pay, and they can set a flexible work schedule where they work no more than six hours a day.

13. Johnson & Johnson

Paid family leave offered: In 2015, Johnson & Johnson implemented a policy allowing new moms in the U.S. to take 17 weeks paid time off. This year, the company expanded its policy to include international employees as well, offering eight additional weeks of paid time off during the child's first year of birth in addition to their current policy.

14. Iron Workers Union

Paid family leave offered: Mothers are offered six months of pre-delivery time off, and six to eight weeks of post-delivery time off. An additional two weeks are offered to anyone who experiences a Cesarean delivery.

15. TD Bank

Paid family leave offered: New mom and dads, whether by biological birth or adoption, are offered 16 weeks of paid time off. The policy also includes job protection during an employee's time off, and is offered to both primary and secondary caregivers.

