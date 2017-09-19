15 great companies for parents

Many new parents find the experience of welcoming a child complicated by the uncertainty surrounding parental leave, and whether they'll have to opportunity — or be able to afford — to take the time to adjust and recover.

Job search platform Glassdoor has compiled a list of employers who have implemented their own paid parental leave programs and are offering generous benefits for new moms and dads.

If you're looking to start a family, expand your family or simply want to work for a company that values parenthood, consider applying to one of the 15 companies below: