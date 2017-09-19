94% of Americans failed this financial quiz—here are the 4 hardest questions

The majority of Americans feel good about their financial health. A recent survey by financial services company Financial Engines found that over 47 percent of Americans feel more secure about their finances today than they did five years ago.

But feelings aren't the same as facts. When Financial Engines gave the same survey respondents an 11-question financial literacy quiz, only 6 percent passed.

So, although Americans might feel that they're making responsible financial decisions, they could be inadvertently setting themselves up for ruin.

"When it comes to your finances, poor decisions you make today can cost you for the rest of your life," says Andy Smith, certified financial planner and senior vice president of financial planning at Financial Engines.

Try taking the quiz yourself, and scroll down to see how others fared.