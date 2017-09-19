Asia markets focus on Fed as US stocks climb and dollar slides

U.S. stocks edged slightly higher and the dollar slid as the U.S. Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting Tuesday.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates steady when it announces its rates decision Wednesday U.S. time. Investors, however, awaited details on how the central bank will unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

Also in focus will be the Federal Open Market Committee's dot plot, a chart showing Fed members' expectations about future interest rates. Market expectations for a December interest rate hike have risen in recent days, with the CME Group's FedWatch tool reflecting a 62.7 percent probability for at least one additional rate hike by year-end.

The dollar slid against a basket of currencies ahead of the event, with the dollar index standing at 91.793 at 6:55 a.m. HK/SIN, a touch below the 91.9 handle seen in the last session. The U.S. currency, meanwhile, was steady against the yen at 111.55.

Elsewhere, investors took note of President Donald Trump's United Nations address on Tuesday, although there were few resulting moves in markets. In his remarks, Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission" and said the U.S. would have to "totally destroy" the hermit state if forced.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula had been elevated after North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test earlier this month. More recently, the North launched a missile that passed over Japan on Sept. 15 local time.