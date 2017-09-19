    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer Remix: Why the Sprint & T-Mobile tie-up might be a done deal

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer reveals why a Sprint & T-Mobile merger could be a shoo-in.
    • Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Centene to hear about the health care giant's latest acquisition.
    • In the lightning round, Cramer identifies one group in the oil sector that's outperforming the rest.
    CNBC's Jim Cramer always wants investors to be skeptical, not complacent, and question when the market seems like it's running too far too fast. But he's having a high-quality problem.

    "Every time I feel like saying, 'Thank goodness Larry David's coming back, because you need to curb your enthusiasm for this market,' something good happens and makes me like it all over again," the "Mad Money" host said.

    The first market-mover that made Cramer feel this way was "Squawk on the Street" host David Faber's scoop on Tuesday that telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint were having merger talks.

    Several years ago, the market wouldn't have budged, writing the potential merger off as anti-competitive and anti-consumer, Cramer said.

    But under a new, pro-business administration, Wall Street seems to have embraced the idea of mergers of this scope occurring under President Donald Trump.

    "We'd be blind to ignore the large number of takeovers that are now occurring each week, and, perhaps more important, like the potential Sprint-T-Mobile combination, I think the Trump administration may bless every one of them," Cramer said.

    Surviving in Retail

    A Kohl's store in San Rafael, Calif.
    Getty Images
    A Kohl's store in San Rafael, Calif.

    In the dog-eat-dog world that is the retail sector, Cramer says there's only one ground rule.

    "Don't just stand there. Do something before the grim reaper comes to get you," Cramer said. "That's how I feel about this amazing Kohl's-Amazon deal that allows you to return merchandise that you bought at Amazon to a Kohl's, which will box it and send it back to the online behemoth for free."

    Cramer has always liked Kohl's thanks to its reliability, conservative attitude and strategic locations. Strip malls are ideal for returning purchased items, he said. And because the Amazon deal will only go into effect at 82 Kohl's stores in Chicago and Los Angeles, Cramer figured the inevitable expansion to the East Coast would be welcome.

    The "Mad Money" host even recommended that investors consider buying the stock now given its 5 percent dividend yield, the promise of the deal and the retailer's strong balance sheet.

    But Kohl's isn't the only company taking steps to avoid being crushed by Amazon.

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Equifax, Wells Fargo

    Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, questions John Stumpf, chief executive officer of Wells Fargo & Co., during the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016.
    Pete Marovich | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, questions John Stumpf, chief executive officer of Wells Fargo & Co., during the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016.

    Few lawmakers had stronger words for Wells Fargo in the continued conflict surrounding the big bank's malpractices than Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

    "This is a company that, from the very top, has made it clear there's no accountability here," the Democratic senator told Cramer in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

    While Wells Fargo's earnings remained intact, the bank is said to have pressured employees to open unauthorized accounts for customers, an issue that was recently found to have affected more customer accounts than previously thought.

    "This is not about serving consumers," Warren said. "This is all about, quarter by quarter by quarter, how to juice the reported profits. That's what mattered at Wells Fargo."

    To Warren, preventing large corporations from misdeeds like these by holding top executives accountable is a priority. And the senator thinks the Federal Reserve can help her do so.

    Centene CEO Talks GOP Health Care Proposal

    Then, Cramer sat down with Michael Neidorff, the chairman and CEO of government-sponsored health care enterprise Centene Corporation.

    Neidorff said that while Centene would be able to accommodate the newly proposed Republican health care bill, the policy itself should not make the cut.

    "If they pass this bill, we'll do OK. We know how to do block grants, we're very decentralized, local relationships with states – we'll do just fine," Neidorff told Cramer on Tuesday. "From a public policy standpoint, there's no way this should pass. Why? Because you're going to have, potentially, 50 different health plans in every state. The funding is not known. States don't know what they're going to get or not get going forward. They're rushing through a piece of legislation. They're not thinking about what they want to move to, they're thinking about what they want to change."

    But Centene is more focused on its recent $3.75 billion deal to buy Fidelis Care, a New York Medicare provider.

    "We're going to do is we're going to give them systems that's going to make them even more effective than what they are now," Neidorff said. "All the management's staying. It's going to be business as usual using our balance sheet and our systems just to strengthen them even further. And what was important for us is, if you're entering the state of New York, you can't tiptoe in. This is the largest plan they have in this business. We want to be there. It makes us the largest company in the four largest states."

    Pitney Bowes CEO: Reinventing Mail

    Finally, Cramer spoke with Pitney Bowes President and CEO Marc Lautenbach, who expanded on how his century-old mail company is reinventing its mission.

    "We're not going to own the packages, that's what our customers do. We're not going to move the packages, that's what FedEx and UPS and USPS do. But we're going to take the complexity out of shipping and the way we're going to do that is a series of applications delivered on an Android device offered as a Software as a Service," Lautenbach told Cramer on Tuesday.

    Software as a Service, known in the technology community as SAAS, has been sweeping the technology community. It means companies can offer software-based services as their products rather than hard assets, a strategy that Pitney Bowes is wholeheartedly embracing.

    Now, Lautenbach said his company, once "a monolithic, analog, single-application," is moving to "a digitally connected, Software as a Service application, certainly around mail, also around shipping, but also around a series of other applications as well."

    Lightning Round: One Oil Or the Other?

    In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some callers' favorite stocks:

    Marathon Oil Corporation: "No, we like Marathon [Petroleum], not Marathon Oil, because we think very strongly that the ENP companies aren't as good right now as the refiners."

    Healthcare Trust of America: "I think it's a very good company, yields 4 percent. I'm OK with it."

