Cramer Remix: Why the Sprint & T-Mobile tie-up might be a done deal 40 Mins Ago | 01:11

CNBC's Jim Cramer always wants investors to be skeptical, not complacent, and question when the market seems like it's running too far too fast. But he's having a high-quality problem.

"Every time I feel like saying, 'Thank goodness Larry David's coming back, because you need to curb your enthusiasm for this market,' something good happens and makes me like it all over again," the "Mad Money" host said.

The first market-mover that made Cramer feel this way was "Squawk on the Street" host David Faber's scoop on Tuesday that telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint were having merger talks.

Several years ago, the market wouldn't have budged, writing the potential merger off as anti-competitive and anti-consumer, Cramer said.

But under a new, pro-business administration, Wall Street seems to have embraced the idea of mergers of this scope occurring under President Donald Trump.

"We'd be blind to ignore the large number of takeovers that are now occurring each week, and, perhaps more important, like the potential Sprint-T-Mobile combination, I think the Trump administration may bless every one of them," Cramer said.