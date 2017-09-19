Dollar surges after Fed says it will begin unwinding balance sheet next month

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it would start to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet in October.

The U.S. central bank did not raise its benchmark interest rate from its current 1 percent to 1.25 percent target, but indicated that one more hike is likely this year.

The dollar index rose 0.73 percent to trade at 92.46 Before the announcement, it was down 0.19 percent at 91.63 and not far from the 2-½-year low struck on Sept. 8.

"I think really going into today, there was pretty significant potential for downside movement if the Fed failed to deliver on its message," said Lennon Sweeting, chief market strategist at XE. "With the downside pressure we've seen lately on the dollar, investors were looking for a reason to get bullish on the greenback."

"Today's messaging from the Fed has instilled some confidence in traders to get behind the dollar and the gain looks like the market received the message pretty well," he said.

The euro turned negative after the announcement, down 0.83 percent to $1.1893. Beforehand, it was up 0.16 percent.

The dollar erased earlier losses against the yen following the announcement. It was last trading up 0.62 percent to $112.27 after earlier falling 0.22 percent.

"Hopefully we can get back to business and see a rally stretch that's hopefully sustained," Sweeting said.

-Reuters and CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report