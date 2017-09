Asian shares slipped on Tuesday despite record highs on Wall Street in the previous session. U.S. Treasury yields appeared to boost financial shares on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average notching a record high for the fifth consecutive session and the S&P 500 also hitting another record high.

The Federal Reserve is poised to begin a two-day meeting later on Tuesday as investors awaited further clues regarding U.S. monetary policy. The central bank is expected hold interest rates steady.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump is set to make his first appearance at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Tuesday. At a special meeting on UN reform on Monday, Trump suggested the UN had not fulfilled its potential because of mismanagement and bureaucracy issues. He is expected to call for a harder line on North Korea and Iran on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said any pending interest rate rises over the coming months would be limited and gradual, prompting sterling to retreat from its highest level since the Brexit vote. The U.K. currency fell almost 1 percent on Monday, but pared some of its losses to trade at $1.3542 at around 6:45 a.m. London time on Tuesday.