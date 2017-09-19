Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 500,000 Ram pickup trucks for fire risk

Fiat Chrysler said Tuesday it is recalling 494,000 Ram pickup trucks, model years 2013-2017, saying they pose a fire risk.

The medium and heavy-duty Ram trucks, models "2500" and "3500," have a water pump that could overheat and potentially start a fire.

Fiat Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue, but has reports of a small number of fire-related incidents. The company will inspect and potentially replace the water pump.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler were up over 1 percent in midday trading Tuesday, according to FactSet.

— Reuters contributed to this report.