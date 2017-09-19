    ×

    Autos

    Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 500,000 Ram pickup trucks for fire risk

    • Fiat Chrysler is recalling 494,000 Ram pickup trucks due to a possible fire risk.
    • The medium and heavy-duty Ram trucks have a water pump that could overheat.
    • Fiat Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue.
    The Dodge Ram 3500.
    Steve Russell | Toronto Star | Getty Images
    The Dodge Ram 3500.

    Fiat Chrysler said Tuesday it is recalling 494,000 Ram pickup trucks, model years 2013-2017, saying they pose a fire risk.

    The medium and heavy-duty Ram trucks, models "2500" and "3500," have a water pump that could overheat and potentially start a fire.

    Fiat Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue, but has reports of a small number of fire-related incidents. The company will inspect and potentially replace the water pump.

    Shares of Fiat Chrysler were up over 1 percent in midday trading Tuesday, according to FactSet.

    — Reuters contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FCA
    ---