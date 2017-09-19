Futures point to mixed open on Wall Street as investors await Federal Reserve meeting

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Tuesday morning as traders awaited a Federal Reserve meeting for further clues on monetary policy.



On the data front, Tuesday will see housing starts, import and export prices and current account data released at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Later on Tuesday, the U.S. central bank is poised to begin a two-day meeting. The Fed could announce plans to begin unwinding its $4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

On the earnings front, AutoZone and Apogee are both scheduled to report before the bell. Adobe Systems, FedEx and Bed Bath & Beyond are among the major companies due to report after the market close.

On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 63.01 points and posted its fifth straight record close. Boeing and Caterpillar contributed the most to the gains. The index finished the session at 22,331.35. While, the S&P 500 also closed at an all-time high of 2,503.87, rising 0.1 percent, as financials led the advancers. The Nasdaq composite hit an intraday record before closing 0.1 percent higher at 6,454.64.