Money

Here's how much money members of Generation X have saved

Here's how much you should save at every age   

Most Americans have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts, a 2017 survey from personal finance site GOBankingRates finds.

Gen Xers — which the site defines as those between 35 and 54 years old — are no exception.

Among "young Gen Xers" (aged 35 to 44), 54 percent have less than $1,000 in savings, including 38 percent who have nothing at all. Here's what GOBankingRates found after asking "how much do you have saved in your savings account?"

The survey does not account for retirement contributions or money invested elsewhere; just the liquid cash each respondent had set aside in a savings account.

Here's the percentage of the survey respondents aged 35 to 44 who have:

$0 saved: 38 percent
Less than $1,000 saved: 16 percent
$1,000 to $4,999 saved: 12 percent
$5,000 to $9,999 saved: 6 percent
$10,000 or more saved: 28 percent

While an alarming number of individuals have nothing in the bank, what's encouraging is that "there has been a noticeable increase — 12 percentage points — of those with $10,000 or more stashed in a savings account," GOBankingRates notes.

The numbers look similar for "older Gen Xers" (aged 45 to 54): 58 percent have less than $1,000 saved, including 40 percent who have $0, or nothing at all, stashed away.

GOBankingRates notes that for some graphics, percentages will not add up to exactly 100 percent because the figures were rounded up.

Here's the percentage of the survey respondents aged 45 to 54 who have:

$0 saved: 40 percent
Less than $1,000 saved: 18 percent
$1,000 to $4,999 saved: 12 percent
$5,000 to $9,999 saved: 6 percent
$10,000 or more saved: 25 percent

How much cash should you have stashed away?

Experts typically advise keeping three-to-six months' worth of expenses in an emergency fund to cope with an accident, crisis or layoff. Some, including financial guru Suze Orman suggest you aim to put away even more: enough to support yourself for about a year.

"When you're first starting out, there might be some other things you need to do before getting to that goal [of three to six months' worth of expenses], such as paying off debt," certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan tells CNBC Make It.

That being said, "you always want to have one month in advance," she says. "That way, you're not living paycheck to paycheck." And this way, if an emergency does arise, you're less likely to have to go into debt to cover it.

Here's how retirement in America is changing rapidly   
