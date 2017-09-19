Here's how much money members of Generation X have saved

Most Americans have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts, a 2017 survey from personal finance site GOBankingRates finds.

Gen Xers — which the site defines as those between 35 and 54 years old — are no exception.

Among "young Gen Xers" (aged 35 to 44), 54 percent have less than $1,000 in savings, including 38 percent who have nothing at all. Here's what GOBankingRates found after asking "how much do you have saved in your savings account?"

The survey does not account for retirement contributions or money invested elsewhere; just the liquid cash each respondent had set aside in a savings account.