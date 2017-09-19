'We have lost all that money can buy,' says Dominica leader after Hurricane Maria batters Caribbean

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit used Facebook in the early hours of Tuesday morning to describe the "mind-boggling" real-time impact of Hurricane Maria.

"We have lost all that money can buy," he said at around 01:24 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

"My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains," Skerrit said, shortly after providing details of his own rescue.

On Monday evening and in the early hours of Tuesday, Skerrit posted live updates on social media as his own roof was torn from his home, saying he was "at the complete mercy of the hurricane."