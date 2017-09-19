I kept a log of how much I spent on food for 8 weeks, and the results shocked me

I pride myself on my frugality, particularly when it comes to food. So when CNBC Make It asked me to track my food expenses for eight weeks, I jumped at the chance to show off my budgeting skills.

Here's a bit about me for background: I'm 25-year-old vegan health nut living in New York, one of the top 10 most expensive cities in the world. However, I refuse to buy avocados when the price is over $1.50 and I do my best to bring homemade lunches to work every single day.

With that in mind, my food expenses for the last eight weeks should be extremely low, right? Wrong.

I looked at my expenses from July 16 to September 16 and what I saw shocked me. Over those eight weeks, I spent a whopping $1,327.59 on food.

To put that into perspective, the average 2016 food expenditure for U.S. consumers was $7,203, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That comes out to just over $600 a month. But the average U.S. household is around 2.53 people. I'm a household of one.

After the shock, and, dare I say disappointment, wore off, I began to wonder why my food bill was so high. Was it the BulletProof Brain Octane, which promises to boost concentration? My daily adaptogen purchases, which promise to give my adrenal glands a much needed break? My frequent stops at Whole Foods?

I decided to take a deeper dive.