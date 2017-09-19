Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are mixed after Monday's gains. We get housing starts and import/export price data this morning while the two-day Fed meeting begins today.

STORM WATCH

-Hurricane Maria is now a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm, bearing down on Puerto Rico. It could hit the island on Wednesday and be the most powerful storm to slam Puerto Rico in 85 years.



NORTH KOREA THREAT/DEFENSE

-President Trump will reportedly use the strongest possible terms to call for international cooperation on North Korea during his U.N. speech today.