    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    President Donald Trump speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, September 18, 2017.
    Caitlin Ochs | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, September 18, 2017.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are mixed after Monday's gains. We get housing starts and import/export price data this morning while the two-day Fed meeting begins today.

    STORM WATCH

    -Hurricane Maria is now a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm, bearing down on Puerto Rico. It could hit the island on Wednesday and be the most powerful storm to slam Puerto Rico in 85 years.

    NORTH KOREA THREAT/DEFENSE

    -President Trump will reportedly use the strongest possible terms to call for international cooperation on North Korea during his U.N. speech today.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...