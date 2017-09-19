I created a rule for dining out and ordering in, and it saves me $1,000 a year

In lieu of a traditional budget, I track all of my purchases on a spreadsheet. While I'm more diligent about recording every expense some months than others, one thing is clear: The majority of my discretionary income goes toward food.

Trying new dishes and restaurants is a priority for me, as I've mentioned before. It's a way to both connect with friends and explore New York City.

But for every standout burger and innovative dessert the city has to offer, there are numerous opportunities to throw money away on food. Breakfast carts line the route from the subway to my office each morning. When I walk home from work alone, at least a dozen places tempt me not to cook dinner and indulge instead.

Don't even get me started on the temptation of working just blocks away from a Chick-Fil-A.