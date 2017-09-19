How I spent $1,230 on convenience in just two months

Millennials are workaholics: There's even a survey in the Harvard Business Review to prove it. Research shows young people are more likely to work longer days and give up unused vacation days out of fear that will make us seem replaceable, costing us a raise, promotion or our jobs.

It makes sense to optimize the hours we have left in the week to make life simpler and more convenient. After a tiring day at work, my peers and I often opt for convenience over financially-sound decisions.

As a 24-year-old woman starting her first full-time job, there is still a lot I have to learn about time management and budgeting. For me, convenience means I sometimes skip my bus ride and Uber home, avoid cooking by ordering takeout, and head online to buy beauty and lifestyle products.

When I ran the numbers, here's how much I spent on these different forms of convenience over just two months this summer.