Peltz, amid P&G proxy fight, says his record 'speaks for itself'

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz came to his own defense Tuesday in his battle to gain a board seat at Procter & Gamble, saying his track record as an activist "speaks for itself."

In an interview Tuesday on CNBC, Peltz said he wants to work with P&G CEO David Taylor, though the two are engaged in an increasingly heated proxy battle and verbal war of words. On Tuesday, P&G is expected to release an investor presentation that includes a section taking aim at Peltz and his track record at other companies.

According to a copy of that section, which was reviewed by CNBC, P&G seeks to show that when Peltz is invested in a company or sits on its board, he destroys rather than adds long-term value.

Peltz said P&G is losing market share, adding that the way current management is running the company is dangerous.

"I bring a point of view into the boardroom that leads to real discussion," he said. "I don't take this personally."