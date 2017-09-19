Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, says 'bitcoin is a bubble'

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said Tuesday he is not a believer in cryptocurrencies.

"Bitcoin today you can't make much transactions in it. You can't spend it very easily," Dalio said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"It's not an effective store-hold of wealth because it has volatility to it unlike gold ... Bitcoin is a highly speculative market. Bitcoin is a bubble."

The investor explained there are two important facets to being considered a valid currency, including ease of transactions as a medium of exchange and for it to be a "store-hold of wealth."

"It's a shame, it could be a currency. It could work conceptually, but the amount of speculation that is going on and the lack of transactions [hurts it]," he said.

Dalio wrote about his life lessons and the initial failures during his career in his book entitled "Principles: Life and Work," available on Tuesday.

The firm currently manages about $160 billion, according to its website. Dalio started the firm in 1975 out of his two-bedroom apartment in New York City.

Dalio's negative comments come a week after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also took a shot at bitcoin, saying the cryptocurrency "is a fraud."

"It's just not a real thing, eventually it will be closed," Dimon said at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.