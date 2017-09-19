    ×

    Hedge Funds

    Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, says 'bitcoin is a bubble'

    • "Bitcoin today you can't make much transactions in it. You can't spend it very easily ... Bitcoin is a bubble," Ray Dalio said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday.
    • Bridgewater currently manages about $160 billion, according to its website. Dalio started the firm in 1975 out of his two-bedroom apartment in New York City.
    Ray Dalio: Bitcoin is a bubble
    Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio: Bitcoin is a bubble   

    Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said Tuesday he is not a believer in cryptocurrencies.

    "Bitcoin today you can't make much transactions in it. You can't spend it very easily," Dalio said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

    "It's not an effective store-hold of wealth because it has volatility to it unlike gold ... Bitcoin is a highly speculative market. Bitcoin is a bubble."

    The investor explained there are two important facets to being considered a valid currency, including ease of transactions as a medium of exchange and for it to be a "store-hold of wealth."

    "It's a shame, it could be a currency. It could work conceptually, but the amount of speculation that is going on and the lack of transactions [hurts it]," he said.

    Dalio wrote about his life lessons and the initial failures during his career in his book entitled "Principles: Life and Work," available on Tuesday.

    The firm currently manages about $160 billion, according to its website. Dalio started the firm in 1975 out of his two-bedroom apartment in New York City.

    Dalio's negative comments come a week after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also took a shot at bitcoin, saying the cryptocurrency "is a fraud."

    "It's just not a real thing, eventually it will be closed," Dimon said at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Bitcoin/USD
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...