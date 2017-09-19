Gaming company Razer is developing a mobile device that will be ready by the end of the year

An IPO will be the first step in a much longer journey: Razer CEO 1 Hour Ago | 13:27

Gaming company Razer has confirmed it is in the process of developing a mobile device focusing on gaming and entertainment.

"One of the most hotly rumored things about Razer is that we're coming up with a mobile device. And I can say that we are coming up with a mobile device specifically geared toward gamers and entertainment," Min-Liang Tan, CEO and co-founder of Razer, told CNBC's "Managing Asia."

"We're hoping to have it come ... by the end of the year, so that's something we're working on," Tan said.

Best known for its gaming mice and laptops, speculation had been rife about the company's mobile ambitions after it announced its acquisition of smartphone-maker Nextbit in January this year. Razer later shut down support for Nextbit's cloud-based Robin phone in August, tech news outlet CNET reported.

Still, the mobile market looks set to remain a key focus at the company.

"The mobile market is one of those that we've taken a long-term view to look at ... We realized that a lot of our gamers are also passionate about the mobile gaming market, so we've done a couple of moves," Tan said.

The CEO also addressed Razer's plans to go public after news broke in July that the company was seeking a Hong Kong initial public offering by year-end.

"We would love to have that war chest to allow us to invest in R&D. We are known to have disrupted many industries: We're the first in the gaming peripherals side of things, we were first when we invented the first true gaming laptop, we've gone on to provide one of the largest software platforms for gamers," Tan said.

"Having that war chest from the IPO would allow us to do all that and much more. And that's what we want to continue doing: to make cool products," he added.