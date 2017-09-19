Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Wells Fargo misdeeds were all about juicing reported profits

Few lawmakers had stronger words for Wells Fargo in the continued conflict surrounding the big bank's malpractices than Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"This is a company that, from the very top, has made it clear there's no accountability here," the Democratic senator told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

While Wells Fargo's earnings remained intact, the bank is said to have pressured employees to open unauthorized accounts for customers, an issue that was recently found to have affected more customer accounts than previously thought.

"This is not about serving consumers," Warren said. "This is all about, quarter by quarter by quarter, how to juice the reported profits. That's what mattered at Wells Fargo."